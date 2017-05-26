Trip Advisor users give Baha Mar decent ratings so far

Baha Mar may only have 22 reviews on Trip Advisor, but most of them rate the resort, its casino and restaurants favorably. Some reviews caution that travelers may want to wait until the resort is fully completed to visit.

Reservations systems for the mega-resort’s Grand Hyatt hotel opened on May 8th, and while executives have been tight-lipped on occupancy numbers to date, its President Graeme Davis revealed last week that “live reservations have exceeded our expectations and the overall demand is extremely strong for summer travel”.

On Trip Advisor, an online travel website, one user inquired whether she should wait until the resort is fully opened in 2018 before trying the resort.

Trip Advisor user, kbear25, said: “It looks as if this hotel is open and functional. I know that it is not 100

percent opened, but feel like we mainly want to try for pool, beach, casino.

“We would be traveling in mid June. I am worried that we will get there and it will be a ghost town and one small pool will be open with all 200 guests by it. Anyone have updates on how open it really is? Thanks!”

User wwbev7112017 responded to kbear25, saying: “Was walking through the casino this past weekend and had very, very few players, but it is very nice as well as the outside grounds. I might wait before booking. You can always catch a cab and check it out.”

Another user, Dusty Traveller, offered this advice: “I'd wait until they are actually up and running. The grounds still look very unfinished, especially around the pool areas and inner areas. The two restaurants that are open are, in the words of my brother, ‘dire’. It's as if all the staff are in place, but no one is around. Give it some time to get going before spending your money.”

“Or if you're just looking to go to the all-inclusive Melia (part of Baha Mar), then it's up and running and has been for a while now, so that part of things is tested. However, I've found that once they went to the AI (all-inclusive) model, the food quality has gone down considerably.”

User RobertB was booked to visit the resort at its first scheduled opening date, and was promised a “fair package to return”. However, he said that offer was not honored by Baha Mar’s new owners.

“Very disappointed with the service at Baha Mar,” he said.

“I booked Baha Mar when the resort was to open two years ago. Obviously, that didn't happen, so as a make good they offered me a fair package to return. Upon their actual opening, under ‘new’ ownership, I contacted Baha Mar about the offer and they refused to honor it.

“It's even more disappointing given that all parties involved in the new management/ownership were, in one way or another, involved in the previous management/ownership. (China Construction America - contractor, still the contractor; Chow Tai Fook Enterprises - owner of Rosewood which was part of the original development and still part of the development, now owns the full resort; Export Import Bank - original lender, still the lender).”

Other users lauded the beauty of the property but lamented its restaurant offerings. Some vowed to keep coming back, while others were hesitant, choosing to wait until both the SLS and Rosewood towers are fully opened.

The SLS hotel is expected to be opened by the third quarter of this year, while the Rosewood tower will take several months longer, and open in the first quarter of 2018.

Even as Baha Mar slowly churns to life, there is still doubt over the future of the resort, following the overwhelming election victory by the Free National Movement (FNM).