Higgs & Johnson a finalist for 2017 Lloyd’s List Americas Law Firm of the Year Award

Full service corporate and commercial law firm Higgs & Johnson was celebrated as a finalist in the Law Firm of the Year category at the 2017 Lloyd's List Americas Awards held in New York City on May 25, 2017. The awards recognize the best in shipping in the North American region during the previous year. Attending the ceremony were Global Managing Partner Oscar Johnson and Partner Tara Archer-Glasgow, who were nominees for their legal work in landmark court actions which contributed to global admiralty law jurisprudence by clarifying the principle of freedom of contract to limit liability in commercial maritime agreements, and assisting international lenders to enforce their security globally.

According to organizers, “Judging the merits of so many nominations is never easy, as the standard of application is extremely high. The shortlisted nominees in each of these categories deserve to be proud of their accomplishments and recognition.” Higgs & Johnson ranked alongside global law firm finalists including, among others, Blank Rome, Norton Rose Fulbright and Reed Smith Shipping Group, which ultimately won the category. The event was sponsored by Hutchison Ports, the Association of Ship Brokers & Agents (USA) Inc., Safesea Group, North American Maritime Ministry Association, the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) and other major maritime players.



