GBPA encourages global best practices at innovation & e-commerce bootcamp

As innovation continues to be the driver of business success, executives at the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), are encouraging licensees to embrace global best practices via its upcoming Business Innovation & e-Commerce Bootcamp, slated for Thursday, June 8 at the Grand Lucayan Resort.

According to Ian Rolle, GBPA president, the Business Innovation and e-Commerce Bootcamp will equip licensees with tools to compete both locally and globally. "Our bootcamp will showcase global presenters who will provide best practice insights as to how to effectively start and grow businesses through e-commerce. There will be an introduction to Shopify, which is a global platform used to promote and sell products, accept payments and help merchants grow their businesses while they sleep. Shopify is one of a few featured presenters, who will deliver an interactive experience, demonstrating practical tools to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners," Rolle stated.

Rolle also added that in addition to e-commerce, the event will also be promoting diverse business concepts via a presentation by AeroFarms, global leaders in urban agriculture. "AeroFarms will demonstrate how their patented aeroponic products can grow greens without sunlight or soil. This, we believe, can be a transformational opportunity for the agribusiness sector on Grand Bahama," he continued.

The one-day event is said to focus on empowerment of licensees, small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Business Services Manager for the IGBSBB LaShawn Dames notes that the bootcamp will showcase innovative exhibits from various local businesses.

"We have a highly interactive, brain churning event planned for the business community," expressed Dames. "Participants can expect excellent networking opportunities, the chance to explore powerful methods of customer engagement and satisfaction, as well as an environment for discovering new prospects for business growth and profitability.

"Attendees can expect a highly productive, results-driven event."

As GBPA continues to encourage licensees to take advantage of technology, the e-commerce bootcamp will be an ideal learning environment for participants. Derek Newbold, senior manager of business development at GBPA, stressed the importance of capitalizing on another value-added benefit of being a GBPA licensee. He noted, "Within our organization, we are constantly identifying innovative ways to support SMEs, especially our small business sector. This initiative will be another example of our commitment to enhancing business delivery and diversity here in Freeport."

Persons wishing to participate should register early, as space is limited. Information on registration can be found at GBPA.com<http://gbpa.com/>, or by calling (242) 350-9000. The bootcamp is free to Port licensees and costs a nominal fee of $50 per person for non-licensees.