Atlantis to introduce locally owned and operated Bahamian restaurants to Marina Village

Atlantis is preparing to introduce at least two new authentically Bahamian restaurants to its Marina Village offering, Guardian Business can confirm.

Sources close to both the restaurants and Atlantis explained that the country’s largest private employer is set to introduce locally owned and operated restaurants to its thousands of yearly guests at Marina Village.

The move is likely part of the hotel’s recent endeavor to project a more local ambience and market itself as supplying a more authentically local experience for its guests, which includes food.

The resort introduced an event called “Art Walk” to its Marina Village offerings recently. The event features local crafts and music by Bahamian artists every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Soon, those local artists will be joined by local restauranteurs. Guardian Business understands one or two of those restaurants may already have their roots at the famous Fish Fry at Arawak Cay.

Atlantis recently launched a “Come to Life” campaign, aimed at using the resort’s international reach to take The Bahamas’ art and culture to the world.

According to a statement from Atlantis, the world-renowned resort is “turning its own marketing into a storytelling opportunity to celebrate Bahamian artists and groups”.

The largest private employer in The Bahamas has taken the decision to focus its marketing on Bahamian photographers, musicians and artists, “who represent the talented community of their native land”.

“Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas, announces a first-of-its-kind shared mission coalition to nurture the Bahamian creative and entrepreneurial community,” Atlantis said in its statement.

“The resort has partnered with shared mission creative agency, Enso, to develop an impact platform for the people and culture of The Bahamas.

“Kicking off a commitment to storytelling, preserving the oral and visual history of the country and creating a platform for Bahamian makers to share their works with the world, ‘Come to Life’, the shared mission, storytelling platform and the first dispatch of the cultural movement, launches today.”