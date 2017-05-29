ORG chairman: Rethink VAT breaks

Adding a value-added tax (VAT) concession on certain items will make the already complicated tax an even greater burden on the private sector, the chairman of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) told Guardian Business yesterday.

Robert Myers said making certain breadbasket items VAT exempt will only make the tax “difficult to manage”. Myers said the tax is already a “beast” to manage, and added that eliminating VAT from some items could possibly cause the costs of others to go up.

He said the United Kingdom has been battling with the error of enforcing a similar concession on certain items.

According to the ORG chairman, the government has other options for lessening the burden on low-to-no income families than to strip away VAT across the board on everyday items they may not be able to afford.

Part of Myers’ argument is that some higher income individuals do not need the tax break on breadbasket items, creating an unfair tax break for those who can afford to pay the levy.

He added that stripping the tax from certain imported items will essentially be directing lower income families to only certain food types and food groups.

“You're going to decide, by way of a tax break, on specific products what that person is going to eat,” Myers said.

“What it's on is all those things that aren't that healthy for you. What gives you the right to decide what the needy and lower income [person] wants to eat?”

Myers suggested the government consider increasing social services payouts to those in need, raising to the rate to compensate for VAT, instead of removing VAT from items.

Apart from the accounting nightmare removing VAT would cause businesses and importers, it would also allow low income individuals the freedom to choose what they want to purchase with the money given to them by government, without being steered by low cost items made VAT-free by government, Myers argued.

“It makes much more sense to subsidize the lower income people with social benefits,” he said. “The wealthy or the higher income earners, they aren't worried about that stuff.”

The Free National Movement government promised in its Speech from the Throne to reduce VAT on breadbasket items.

Myers said government has to begin to move to an era where its decisions are “far more concensus driven, where you use the total intellect of a society”.

He insisted that removing VAT from items will create a huge burden on the private sector and will not properly serve those government hopes will benefit most form the move.

“Before you know it, you've got this beast that you're trying to manage, and it's such a nightmare,” he said.

“Provide those incentives where you need to through different vehicles.”