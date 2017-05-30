‘Bureaucracy’ causing IPSI’s sluggish move into the telecoms market

IP Solutions International (IPSI) recently successfully carried out interconnectivity with the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC), but IPSI has had difficulty moving forward with its business aspirations, a road block Guardian Business understands might have originated because of delays from telecoms regulator, the Utilities Regulations and Competition Authority (URCA). But URCA suggests IPSI is holding itself up.

Sources close to the situation say consultants are waiting for URCA’s go-ahead to move forward with IPSI’s local number portability (LNP). And this paper understands that since IPSI’s successful interconnection with BTC, it has been waiting weeks on confirmation from URCA to move ahead with brining its products to market.

But, CEO of URCA Stephen Bereaux told Guardian Business that, while IPSI has a license to provide certain services, they are still working on “fixed number portability”. Bereaux said these things can be “complicated”.

However, it was suggested by individuals close to the situation, who were not authorized to speak on record, that IPSI’s situation is not complicated at all, just held up by bureaucracy on the part of the regulator.

Since Michael Broome, from SunISP Bahamas, has partnered with IPSI, the company has completed the interconnection with Cable Bahamas and BTC, without any issues. It is understood that the URCA agreement states that, after passing the interconnectivity process successfully, then the process for fixed number portability can begin. But after successfully passing the Interconnection process and sending a copy of the test details of the completion of the interconnection to URCA, IPSI has yet to hear from the regulator.

When asked what the hold-up was for IPSI, Bereaux suggested this paper speak to IPSI. Meanwhile ISPI said it is waiting on URCA. And, so is a consultant from PortingXS, who is assisting IPSI with bringing its system to life, Guardian Business has learned.

Newly appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Michael Broome, gave Guardian Business a sneak peek at the back end of IPSI’s systems after it successfully carried out interconnectivity with BTC.

IPSI President and CEO Edison Sumner, who is also the CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation, announced the appointment of Broome as the company’s CTO last week.

Broome will be overseeing the launch of IPSI’s products and services, and revealed to Guardian Business state-of-the-art calling and Internet services personally built to serve the Bahamian market.

IPSI’s services will not require customers to have a contract and will be available on a month-to-month pay schedule.

“Thanks to IPSI’s international partners, customers will be provided with a SIM card that eliminates those annoying and costly roaming fees that are incurred while traveling,” an IPSI press release said.

Broome thanked BTC for its hard work and diligence in assisting to get IPSI’s interconnectivity up and running, and he said he looks forward to working closely with its technicians in the future.

But BTC has recently come under market pressure since Aliv, its direct competition, entered the mobile market last year. And another low-cost mobile solution could further squeeze the market for BTC. Aliv, however, could have several years of “honeymoon” growth ahead of it.