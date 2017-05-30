LPIA to increase fees near end of year

The Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company is proposing an increase on certain fees for domestic and international passengers to help service some of its debt obligations. The changes are expected to take effect December 1, 2017.

In a statement issued yesterday, NAD said it does not anticipate any “material impact” on passenger traffic as a result of the proposed fee hike.

The total cost per passenger as a result of the proposed increase would move the cost up by 4.7 percent.

The airport’s current total cost per passenger is $175; the price hike would leave it at $183.00.

The statement pointed out that the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) ranks fifth in terms of total fees charged in comparison to 11 sample airports in the Caribbean and Latin America (LAC) market.

“NAD proposes to increase the international passenger facility charge by four dollars and the

International Passenger Processing fee by four dollars. It also proposes to increase the Domestic Passenger Facility Charge by $2.50,” the statement said.

“These increases will yield a total International Passenger Charge of $48 (inclusive of Passenger Processing Fee of $10.00 and International Passenger Facility Charge of $38) and a Domestic Passenger Facility Charge of $10.”

In a bid to defend the fee increase, NAD examined whether the proposed amount would be sufficient to fund the company’s operating and capital expenditures.

“Looking forward, NAD’s passenger traffic is forecast to show modest growth over the next five-year period, while debt service requirements increase and large capital expenditure programs need to be funded,” the statement said.

“This will place a burden on NAD’s finances to meet an increasing level of debt service and financial covenant requirements and to fund critical capital expenditure programs during this period.

“The current rate increase is required to ensure that NAD maintains a strong financial position, meets its debt service and financial covenant obligations, and fund important regulatory, maintenance, and capital projects to ensure efficient and safe airport operations as we anticipate future passenger growth.”

Last week, NAD revealed that the LPIA saw more than 3.29 million visitors pass through its doors and landed more than 81,000 aircraft last year.