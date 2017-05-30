Bahamas would be ‘silly’ to ignore Cuba, says tourism minister

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe constantly diminished the threat Cuba’s developing tourism industry could pose to The Bahamas, but new Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told Guardian Business yesterday that this country would be “silly to ignore Cuba”.

Last week, Expedia, one of the largest online booking windows, announced that it would begin selling Cuba’s hotel inventory. The Bahamas’ southern, communist neighbor has seen a 13 percent increase in visitor arrivals since 2015, some four million people, Cuban Ministry of Tourism figures have stated, and an increase in American visitors of 34 percent.

Instead of worrying about Cuba’s inevitable and expedient “opening up”, the former administration constantly made suggestions of partnering with Cuba for multi-destination travel between The Bahamas and Cuba — those plans never materialized.

Almost three weeks ago, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines announced an opportunity for “adventure-seekers” to visit Cuba, as the cruise operator moved to open 58 four and five-night cruise itineraries from January 2018 through March 2019 on its refurbished Empress of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean announced that much of those itineraries to Cuba would offer overnight stays in the “culturally vibrant city”.

D’Aguilar warned that, that cultural vibrancy is what The Bahamas is lacking, and is why visitors could begin to choose a destination like Cuba rather than The Bahamas.

“We would be silly to ignore it,” he said.

“We have a lot to do. We're fairly successful getting people to The Bahamas, but we're not successful in getting interesting things for them to do. Once you get over the beach what else is there to do?

“If you want to attract people to come back, you have to sell the fact that we are 16 destinations.”

D’Aguilar said the allure of Cuba is that it was closed off to Americans for so many years, and that it has a cultural history preserved, that is rife for exploration. Naturally, he lamented that The Bahamas may have only just recognized that its cultural identity, especially on New Providence, has been largely underdeveloped or ignored altogether.

He added that hotels have to join with the Ministry of Tourism in getting their guests outside of their doors to explore the rest of the offerings The Bahamas has.

“If you just want them to sit at your hotels and eat at your restaurants and sit at your pools, then they are going to leave The Bahamas and tick it off the list [thinking that’s all there is],” he said.