BCA: Over-the-Hill plans to boost construction

The construction sector could see a 20 percent boost in activity from the Free National Movement’s (FNM) pledge to create tax-free economic zones for Over-the-Hill communities and offer duty-free concessions related to the construction or refurbishment of businesses in those zones, according to Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) President Leonard Sands.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Sands said the new government’s proposal, if managed properly, could also result in a transformation of New Providence’s inner city.

He explained that the public could start to notice the effect in Over-the-Hill communities within the first one to two years.

“It is not going to be in the first six months. You need that opportunity to plan,” said Sands.

“I believe in the first 24 months you will be able to see how the community starts to look different.”

Sands also expressed confidence that residents in those areas would take full advantage of construction materials being duty-free.

He said that many persons living in those communities are skilled in different construction-related fields and would use the opportunity of a tax break to refurbish their homes as pilot projects.

“The inducement is there and I think the inducement would spur activity. So, it means you can do more with less,” said Sands.

While the Minnis administration has outlined a plethora of reductions and repeals on tax matters, the­­­­ revenue loss from these incentives remains a concern.

As it relates to construction, Sands said the government would be able to recoup those losses through an expected spur in construction activity and the number of new businesses that would be created.

“We believe the economic tax-free zones would directly affect the amount of construction activity in those zones,” he said.

“If persons have less tax burdens in doing things like home repairs and renovations, we feel that would directly impact the industry in terms of contractors having more work to do and people wanting more services provided.

“We believe we can see a modest 20 percent impact directly if and when these two things (policies) are implemented.”

Another favorable outlook for the construction sector is the government’s promise to enact legislation to provide for a rent-to-own program to facilitate home ownership.

Sands lauded the new administration’s commitment to continue development of government housing subdivisions.

He pointed out that homeowners might look at performing necessary repairs since they are going to eventually own the house.

“If you are inside an existing home and you are going to end up owning that, we believe that homeowners would look at things differently,” said Sands.

“When you start to look at things from a homeowner’s aspect, that directly impacts construction.”