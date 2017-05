Published: May 31, 2017

Share This:

Rate this article: Add To favourite

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes met with senior executives of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) at his ministry on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Foulkes, who was joined by the permanent secretary in his ministry, David Davis, pledged the government’s commitment to work with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation on national issues affecting the local business community. Add comment