WHO and PAHO call for tax on unhealthy products

Leading health agencies are encouraging Caribbean countries, including The Bahamas, to levy taxes on final sale prices for unhealthy products such as tobacco and alcoholic and sweetened beverages in an effort to reduce the economic costs of treating noncommunicable diseases.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), the health giants explained that taxes would help to reduce the consumption of those products and generate income to help improve the health of the Caribbean population.

Caribbean Subregional Program Coordinator Dr. Jessie Schutt-Aine said, “Taxes can be a very effective tool for not only reducing death in the region because of these diseases, but as a source of funding for public health interventions that are necessary to care for or affect affected people. We all win if the measures are applied and more is invested in healthy interventions.”

Currently in The Bahamas, excise duty is collected on locally produced alcoholic spirits, beer and Vitamalt.

The statement pointed out that the current use of excise taxation on the mentioned products continues to be limited in The Caribbean.

“Of the 14 PAHO member countries in this subregion, 11 have excise taxes on tobacco, 11 on alcohol; and two countries, Barbados and Dominica, recently implemented sugar taxation as a way to deal with the obesity epidemic,” the statement said.

“However, of the 11 countries that have taxes on tobacco, none reaches the level recommended by WHO of more than 70 percent of the final sales price.”

The organizations stressed the importance of making changes to other business-related areas to facilitate the effectiveness of a tax.

“Taxation cannot be applied alone, and should be part of a comprehensive policy to reduce consumption of these products, which also involves restrictions on marketing, packaging conditions, sharing appropriate nutrition information to inform consumers and creating healthy environments, among others,” the statement added.