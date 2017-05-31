BTC expects no downsizing in wake of mobile market loss

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) indicated that it has no plans to make any changes to its staff complement in the near future, even as it competes with the country’s newest mobile provider, Aliv, for subscribers.

As BTC’s market share erodes, as Aliv and BTC had already foreshadowed, BTC could see its bottom line shrink on the mobile side. Consequently, it is easy to understand that the mobile provider might eventually have to restructure its staffing levels to compensate for lower earnings.

However, both BTC CEO Leon Williams and President of the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) Bernard Evans insisted that BTC would not have to downsize anytime soon. Williams said his bosses have not indicated to him that downsizing is necessary at the moment, and Evans insisted that the downsizing exercise undertaken by BTC during the time that it was being sold to Cable and Wireless, was sufficient to bring the company through market liberalization.

Even though Aliv’s full impact on BTC is yet to be seen, according to Evans, he insisted that the company is actually understaffed at its present levels.

“Our view is this... prior to the sale of BTC, Cable and Wireless told the then government administration that they could not go into competition with the head count (as is), it was way too much for them,” Evans said.

“And so they embarked on a very well designed separation package.

“I don’t expect any kind of downsizing. In some cases we’re understaffed.”

But while Evans seemed certain no staff culling might occur in the short-term, Williams suggested that if the company receives a new chairman before or by the end of the year, the company could take a different direction.

“With each new chairman comes a new vision and a new mission,” said Williams. “We could have a new chairman by Christmas.”

Evans said that when BTC downsized in 2011, as it prepared for liberalization, the company lost close to 1,000 employees. And at present staffing levels he suggests the company is positioned to concede 30 percent of the mobile market to Aliv.

“We don’t see anymore downsizing being justified. Not here, not now,” said Evans.