Country moves to avoid blacklisting with multilateral approach to OECD

The Free National Movement (FNM) government’s recent move to switch from a bilateral to a multilateral approach for tax reporting, has “significantly reduced” the risk of The Bahamas being blacklisted once again, said Senior Partner at McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes Brian Moree.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Finance announced that the government formally indicated to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) its interest in acceding to the multilateral convention for mutual assistance in tax matters.

“It seems to me a sensible and responsible thing for the government to do in order to mitigate the risk of being blacklisted, which would have been extremely detrimental for The Bahamas,” Moree told Guardian Business yesterday.

Despite the OECD’s antipathy to a bilateral approach, the former Christie administration maintained its position.

The then government’s decision to choose a bilateral approach was confirmed last year as the policy position on the implementation of the OECD common reporting standards (CRS) with regard to automatically exchanging tax information.

However, Moree said that, if the bilateral approach had been maintained, The Bahamas’ risk profile would have been “very high”.

“The OECD had made it very clear to The Bahamas that it had serious reservations about our country pursuing the bilateral approach on the basis that it would not be possible to fully comply within the timeframe that had been set by the OECD,” said Moree.

In addition, The Bahamas was the only country that did not comply with the OECD’s preference for a multilateral approach.

“The ultimate penalty for non-compliance would have been blacklisting,” said Moree.

However, he noted that there are other factors which affect different countries’

approach to their avoiding blacklisting.

“It is certainly fair to say that, by switching to a multi-lateral approach, the government has significantly reduced the risk of The Bahamas being put on a blacklist,” said Moree.

“In that regard, it does seem to mean that the most prudent and conservative approach at this time would be to follow the position adopted by the other countries and convert from the bilateral approach to the multilateral approach.”

While the FNM’s decision sits well with many financial services stakeholders, the transition to a multilateral approach requires an ample amount of work.

“It has to be done very quickly, and by merely switching from bilateral to multilateral approach, it does not mean that we are now out of the woods and there still isn’t a lot to be done,” Moree said.

“The multilateral approach is going to make the negotiations far easier and less protracted, and that is a major factor.

“Negotiating bilateral with 15 to 30 countries was going to take a long time, but the transition has got to be dealt with very quickly because there is still a considerable amount of work to be done in order to be ready for the implementation of CRS in 2018.”

Support also came from the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB), who lauded the government’s decision to advise the OECD of its intention to accede to a multilateral convention.

“We support the government taking the necessary steps to avoid adverse impact to The Bahamas as an international financial center and to position this jurisdiction for sustainable growth and development over the long term,” said the BFSB in a statement Monday.