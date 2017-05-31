BOB appoints new chairman and deputy chairman

As Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) faces intense scrutiny and a forensic audit, the new government has appointed a new chairman and deputy chairman to the board of the majority government-owned bank.

In his role as the first press secretary for The Bahamas government, Anthony Newbold told members of the press yesterday that accountant and former Public Utilities Commission head Wayne Aranha has been appointed chairman of BOB, and former head of Scotiabank Tony Allen his deputy.

Newbold echoed what the new deputy prime minister and minister of finance, Peter Turnquest, has been saying since before his party won the May 10 general election: allowing BOB to become a failed financial institution is not an option.

“Bank of The Bahamas is not an institution that the government of the Bahamas has the luxury of saying ‘We’re going to let it fail; we’re just going to let it go.’ It’s too important a part of the financial system in The Bahamas for that to happen,” said Newbold.

“In a move designed to show that he is serious about getting this situation sorted out, Mr. Aranha and Mr. Allen have been appointed to the board to head that bank.”

Government has also vowed to carry out forensic audits on the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Sciences Institute, Post Office Savings Bank, Urban Renewal, and government run Hurricane Relief

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) released its financial statements for the first quarter of 2017 recently, revealing losses of $11 million, $5 million more than the bank reported in the first quarter of 2016. Its losses continue, even after the bank was bailed out by the government last year.

The new Free National Movement (FNM) government has declared that it will not allow BOB to fail. Meanwhile The Central Bank of the Bahamas (CBOB) has suggested the government-owned bank sue government officials and former government officials who are in the top 20 in terms of multimillion-dollar arrears on the bank’s books.

Bad loans at the bank, according to its financial statements, stand at almost $95 million.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham suggested that the Progressive Liberal Party-led government wrongfully used $50 million in public funds to bail out BOB.