Deficit soars

With only one month left before the current budget period closes, the fiscal deficit experienced a 21.9 percent increase for the first eight months when compared to the same period last year.

In its monthly economic report for April released yesterday, the Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) pointed out that expenditure continued to outpace government revenue.

The regulator said the outturn of fiscal consolidation would continue to hinge on the success of “measures to strengthen revenue administration and contain expenditure growth”.

Today, the new Free National Movement (FNM) administration will present the nation’s fiscal state to date.

Meanwhile, the deficit for the eight-month period in review landed at $302.9 million, representing a $54.5 million increase.

Government spending increased by $85.1 million, which outstripped a $30.6 million gain in revenue.

The Central Bank explained that a $44.1 million advance in current spending mainly drove the growth in expenditure.

In addition, subsidies to Public Hospital Authority for the rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI) grew by 16.6 percent, a near $25 million increase.

Hurricane repairs underpinned a $61.6 million (51.7 percent) uptick in total capital expenditure.

While expenditure remained elevated, revenue

intake also went up.

Value-added tax (VAT) receipts were $417.5 million for the eight-month period.

“The expansion in aggregate revenue was driven by a $16.3 million (1.5 percent) broadening in tax receipts to $1,082.2 million,” the report stated.

Import and export taxes also increased by $11.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

“Moreover, selective taxes on services firmed by $8.0 million (78.0 percent) to $18.3 million, owing largely to a $7.2 million timing-related increase in gaming tax receipts, while revenues from business and professional fees rose by $8.0 million (17.2 percent) to $54.7 million,” the report added.

“In addition, receipts from stamp and departure taxes both moved higher by $6.8 million (10.3 percent) and $5.0 million (6.4 percent), respectively.

“Similarly, other miscellaneous taxes declined by $26.2 million (88.0 percent), solely reflecting the reduction in the unclassified taxes component.”