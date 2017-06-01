Bahamas Waste hosts team from Portable Sanitation Association International

As they say, “cleanliness is next to godliness”. This is particularly true in the profession of waste management and most especially in the business of portable sanitation. With outdoor festivals and events increasing in size and popularity around the world, portable sanitation has become big business, and The Bahamas is no exception.

Locally, Bahamas Waste has led the charge in providing portable solutions as part of a multifaceted approach to meeting the sanitation needs of residents on the island of New Providence. In fact, Bahamas Waste has become the premier supplier of portable toilet rentals across the island of New Providence, providing the much-needed service to a variety of customers from construction sites, to small and large-scale venues and events; the company has recently added VIP portable trailer services, which include white gloved service attendants.

As part of its continued commitment to meeting local waste needs, the company has developed partnerships with international organizations also dedicated to the work of providing portable waste solutions. Bahamas Waste recently hosted a team from the Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI). The internationally recognized body is credited with providing education, training and information about the portable sanitation industry and connects members of its organization with suppliers, vendors and operators around the world. While visiting New Providence, the company visited Bahamas Waste as part of the ongoing development of that partnership.

“I’ve always been impressed with the organization of this group” noted Bahamas Waste Managing Director Francisco De Cardenas. “We joined the PSAI shortly after getting into the portable toilet business, and we’ve loved working with the group who have assisted us with improvements, working knowledge and more.”

While on the island, the group held an official board meeting and hosted training sessions with local stakeholders as well.

“We were invited down to do a site visit and it has been very intriguing to see the diversity of the Bahamas Waste operation,” explained Karleen Kos, executive director of the PSAI. “They have all the different aspects of the waste business working in synchrony to create really a one-stop shop.”

While on the island, the PSAI board took the opportunity to attend the recent beach soccer games and of course enjoy the beautiful scenery of The Bahamas. “It’s a rough job, but someone has to visit Nassau,” Dwayne Siegmann said. “We were thrilled to meet the team here, and I am sure we would all come back in a heartbeat to this gorgeous paradise.”