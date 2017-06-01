Former top sales producer at Palm Cay joins Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty

Clara Alcime, former top sales producer at the Palm Cay seafront residential enclave in New Providence, has joined the Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty sales team in Nassau.

Clara has a strong background in real estate sales, rentals and property management.

“We are excited to have someone of Clara’s calibre on board, particularly with her intensive background in residential sales and rentals,” said Mike Lightbourn, president of Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty.

Clara was the top seller for Palm Cay, selling homes as well as managing club membership.

She has successfully closed real estate transactions for first time buyers, second homeowners and investors and is committed to ensuring that clients have a hassle-free experience.

In addition to selling real estate, Clara has managed properties in Nassau and Abaco and has extensive experience in the vacation rental industry.

Experience, an in-depth knowledge of the industry and a genuine commitment to helping others are her trademark. Clara holds a master’s of business administration (MBA) from Arizona State University and a bachelor of science in management from Barry University in Florida.