Aquapure voted #1, achieves five star gold accolades for quality

Local water producer, KLG Investments Ltd has received a five star QUDAL (Quality Medal) for its Aquapure brand of bottled water.

The prestigious, internationally renowned QUDAL is awarded to products and services in the market that, according to the experience and opinion of consumers, offer the greatest level of quality. Aquapure received the prestigious five star award based on QUDAL’s consumer research DEEPMA model, which shows that the product provides the greatest trust when testing quality. This five star achievement placed Aquapure in the first place position in the bottled and non-carbonated water category in The Bahamas.

Aquapure is the leading bottled water producer in The Bahamas. Since 1973, Aquapure has been a Bahamian-owned company committed to providing customers with the highest quality drinking water. Every drop of Aquapure water undergoes a vigorous, multi-stage purification process to ensure the purest, safest drinking water.

Christian Knowles, of KLG Investments Ltd., proudly stated, “Aquapure has a full-scale onsite lab which oversees the entire production facility, ensuring water is produced to the highest international standards. We never cut corners. It is very gratifying to see that our quality assurance has paid off for Aquapure with us being awarded such a prestigious distinction.”