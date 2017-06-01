Turnquest: Govt audits likely to show tremendous wastage in spending

The audits ordered by the new government will likely show that there has been “tremendous” wastage of government funds, Minster of Finance Peter Turnquest told members of the press yesterday, following the government’s budget communication in the House of Assembly. He added that government has allocated money in the 2017/2018 budget for the audits.

Turnquest said the audits will help the government to understand where wastage was occurring in several government agencies.

Government has so far vowed to carry out forensic audits on Bank of The Bahamas (BOB), the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Sciences Institute (BAMSI), the Post Office Savings Bank, Urban Renewal and the government-run hurricane relief program.

“We are going to be able to determine that there has been tremendous waste throughout the government system, whether you’re talking about inflated contracts, contracts where people don’t show up or giveaways,” said Turnquest.

He said, in some cases, contracts may have been given out that hold no value for the ministry from which they were allocated.

BOB is the only government-managed entity that is currently under heavy public scrutiny for its financial position, with the bank bordering on insolvency. However, both governments, the former and present, have decided that the bank has to be bailed out at all costs.

Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) released its financial statements for the first quarter of 2017 recently, revealing losses of $11 million, $5 million more than the bank reported in the first quarter of 2016. Its losses continue, even after the bank was bailed out by the government last year.

Turnquest revealed yesterday that the Ministry of Works overran its budget allocation by $75 million. He also revealed that $30 million was spent by the former government on sidewalk construction — a project under the purview of that ministry.

Turnquest said government would use the Office of the Auditor General to conduct many of the audits, which will occur over the course of the next several months.







