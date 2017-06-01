No improvement in debt-to-GDP for two to three years

The government is projecting that the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio will show no signs of significant improvement until the next two to three years.

During the budget communication yesterday, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the former Christie administration caused an increase in the national debt of $2.2 billion in five years. Outstanding government direct debt represented a whopping 71.5 percent of GDP.

“The ratio of government debt-to-GDP would begin to decline in 2018/2019, from the peak of 72.7 percent in 2017/2018, and would reach 70.8 percent of GDP in 2019/2020,” he said.

“With an ongoing deficit of the magnitude projected for the upcoming year, the level of the government direct charge is forecast to reach $6.8 billion at the end of 2017/2018, or a new all-time high of 72.7 percent of GDP.”

Based on the projections, the debt-to-GDP ratio would also remain in the so-called 70 percent ‘danger threshold’ — an International Monetary Fund (IMF) benchmark.

At the end of 2016, the debt-to-GDP ratio landed at 78 percent.

Meanwhile, in what came as a blow to the nation’s fiscal state, Turnquest revealed that the government finance statistics (GFS) deficit is projected to land at $500 million at the end of June.

Also, the government has to borrow a total of $723 million to cover the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 periods, which include hundreds of millions in debt left by the former administration.

However, Turnquest remains optimistic that the new government will be able to meet and stabilize its fiscal targets for the upcoming budget periods.

At the end of the 2017/2018 fiscal year, which starts July 1, the government is projecting the GFS deficit to stand at $323 million.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Turnquest said he believes that the government will be able to meet that GFS target.

“We have budgeted as best we can, given the limited amount of time we had to do the kind of scrubbing that is necessary,” he said.

“Based upon the plan we have, the commitments that we are aware of... and I must say there are commitments that are popping up every day... we believe we would be able to live within that $323 million.”

Turnquest projected an even further decline for the GFS deficit.

“The GFS deficit may be expected to decline steadily to levels of $228 million in 2018/2019 and $106 million in 2019/2020. That would represent 2.3 percent and 1.1 percent of GDP, respectively,” he said.

But the level of government debt would still continue to rise, reaching $7.1 billion at the end of 2019/2020.

In addition, the government’s recurrent expenditure is projected to be lowered by some $200 million in 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.

On the other hand, capital expenditure is projected to remain 2.3 to 2.4 percent of GDP.

Recurrent revenue is expected to remain at 23 percent of GDP going forward.