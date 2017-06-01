Former government spent $10 million on NHI consultancy

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed yesterday that the former Christie administration spent over $10 million in unprecedented consultancy fees for the phased rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI).

Turnquest’s revelation came during the 2017/2018 budget communication.

The former Christie administration originally hired Sanigest Internacional as its consultant for NHI primary care.

Sanigest estimated the primary care phase would cost between $362 million on the low end and $633 million on the high end.

But that estimate was immediately challenged.

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) asserted that the Sanigest NHI model constituted a “hostile takeover” of the private healthcare system, risking the successes of NHI.

Subsequently, the then government chose KPMG as its final consultant for the first phase.

KPMG signed off on the $100 million cost for NHI primary care.

There was no charge to the consumer to access primary care services. And the former government made no attempt to levy an NHI tax to help cover its anticipated costs.

Turnquest lamented the lack of attention paid to the finances of NHI.

While speaking to reporters on the sideline, he said that there is no definite plan on how the government would pay for NHI by means of a tax.

However, he contended that the current scheme is “unsustainable”.

“There is no such thing as a free lunch,” said Turnquest.

He explained that a greater financial burden is created for both the public and private healthcare sector, particularly for the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

“The government has fixed costs that it has been budgeting through past years to support the PHA and the clinics. How, all of a sudden, are you going to be able to find extra money to pay private doctors?” he asked.

“First off you are saying to the public, ‘You can go to a private clinic and we will pay for it 100 percent’.

“Those are direct dollars that have to come out of somebody’s pockets.

“In addition to that, the PHA has fixed costs.

“If the traffic is diverted from the public hospitals and clinics and goes to the private sector, it doesn’t change the fixed costs.

“It just means that there are fewer people using that service, which means that the cost they have to bear is higher.”

Turnquest said NHI, going forward, would have to be reviewed and planned out.

“Quite frankly, I am concerned about all the research that has been done on this, because everybody has been focusing on the healthcare delivery’s side but it seems to be very little attention that has been paid to the financial side to this project,” said Turnquest.

“I hear people throwing out these numbers, but nobody can say where these monies are coming from.

“Our task now is to go back and rework that plan and to find where we are going to be able to accommodate that additional cost.”