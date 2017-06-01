No VAT reduction/elimination on breadbasket items in 2017/2018 budget

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday invoked the hippocratic oath pledged by doctors, telling reporters that his primary job is to “do no harm” when it came to laying out the country’s budget, which was devoid of the value-added tax (VAT) reductions and eliminations on breadbasket items promised by his administration.

While Turnquest said those promises were not off the table, he admitted that it would not have been fiscally prudent of his government to eliminate or reduce VAT on items, especially as his government still does not know the true value of its accounts payables.

Turnquest said only in the last two days did the Dr. Hubert Minnis-led government decide that it could not lower or eliminate VAT on breadbasket items, especially since it has been forced to borrow more than $700 million to fulfill its obligations in the 2017/2018 budget year. And due to a recent revelation that the Ministry of Works overran its budget by $75 million.

“Literally two days ago we had to say ‘Let’s be conservative before we go giving out concessions,” he said. “Let’s make sure we have the house covered... we’re already borrowing $323 million (plus another $400 million).”

Turnquest said his government asks the Bahamian people to bear with it while it “instills some discipline” in government ministries.

He said that in the next few days his government will have a better understanding of where wastage lies within the government’s systems and where compliance can be improved.

“The first job is to make sure we do no harm,” said Turnquest. “Unfortunately between the election and budget date there is not enough time to go through the (full) analysis (of government’s finances).”

However, Turnquest said government fully intends to bring the VAT issue back to the table. He was reluctant to give a timeframe, though, as there is still more work to be done to understand where government can bring savings to the Bahamian people.

“We are intend to live up top that commitment and over the next month to two months determine when,” he said.

Meantime, government did move to reduce customs tariffs on an array of items, including food items, in what seemed almost a consolation to its inability to remove or reduce VAT.