Government clampdown

The government outlined its plans yesterday to clampdown on all sources of government expenditure and revenue in an effort to ensure that every department, public agency and even members of Parliament are held accountable for any overspending over the next five years.

During the 2017/2018 budget presentation, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest also said the government would have a “zero tolerance approach” to those who do not pay their taxes.

He pointed out that government would go beyond finding out where the value-added tax (VAT) money went, to be able to account for where “all of the tax money has gone”.

Turnquest said rules and procedures would also be implemented through the “constituency capital grant act”, to govern a member of Parliament’s (MP’s) use of the annual $100,000 constituency capital grant allocation.

Under the former Christie administration, $1.14 billion in VAT was collected from 2015 to 2016. However, the then government was

unable to control spending, despite the intake of additional revenue.

To this extent, the Free National Movement (FNM) government pledged to introduce fiscal responsibility legislation that would make it difficult for future administrations to incur deficits unabated, according to the finance minister.

“This law would also prevent ministries and departments from introducing new spending initiatives in-year without identifying the requisite financing from within their budget allocations,” said Turnquest.

Turnquest, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the government would undertake a prudent and in-depth review of government expenditure programs and reduce subsidies to an “irreducible minimum”.

Such actions are expected to secure savings and reallocations of resources. In addition, it would also help to eventually reduce and eliminate the alarming $500 million GFS deficit left by the Christie administration.

The current administration has been tasked with funding 25 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) at a cost of $429 million.

The $400 million figure encompasses $79 million more than what was budgeted for last year mainly due to the introduction of National Health Insurance (NHI).

“As this is clearly unsustainable, this administration will develop concrete action plans to transform these enterprises either into viable, efficient and self-sufficient entities or transfer them to the private sector and use any gains from these transactions to retire debt,” said Turnquest.

The government also plans on introducing a slate of legislation to facilitate transparency and accountability in public offices.

Turnquest said the Public Procurement Regulations would be introduced to support the amendments to the Financial Administration and Audit Act.

“These amendments will make it mandatory for the government to use transparent bidding procedures when it acquires goods or services from the private sector,” he said.

“It will also mandate a certain percentage of government procurement being available for small and medium sized businesses.”

Another legislation will be launched to strengthen the Office of the Auditor General and provide it with the necessary resources.

In addition, revenue administration legislation would be introduced.

If approved, it would formally create the Department of Inland Revenue and strengthen the government’s enforcement powers and revenue collections.

“This government will adopt a zero tolerance approach to those who do not pay their taxes,” said Turnquest.

“We will be fair and transparent in our enforcement efforts, but we will also be decisive.”