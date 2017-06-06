CHTA urges members to continue support for Paris Agreement

On the heels of the United States announcing it will exit from the Paris Agreement, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) urged regional countries, including The Bahamas, to continue to support the climate change agreement in an effort to facilitate sound environmental practices.

The Bahamas last year ratified the Paris Agreement, which is intended to limit the effects of global warming.

In a press statement, the CHTA pointed out that the Caribbean is one of the world's most vulnerable regions to the escalating

effects of climate change.

More than 80 percent of The Bahamas' population lives in low elevation coastal zones (LECZs), marking one of the "most extreme" cases among Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS), according to a recent Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study.

"The socioeconomic consequences from rising sea levels and temperatures, increasingly violent storms and severe droughts, oil spills, mismanagement of waste, and coral bleaching are having mounting consequences, and left unchecked threaten the very viability of the region's economies and societies, and the health and welfare of Caribbean people," said the CHTA.

"Countries and businesses throughout the region, particularly tourism-related enterprises, are increasingly adopting policies and practices aimed at preserving, protecting and enhancing the environment.

"This is important to the Caribbean's own self-interests and also those of the world, with millions of visitors enjoying the incredible natural beauty the region offers."

The Bahamas incurred a total of $3.2 billion worth of damage from 10 natural disasters and hurricanes during the years 1950 to 2014, according to a working paper from the IDB.

"CHTA urges the region's countries, businesses and residents to do their part in supporting sound environmental practices," the statement continued.

"It is important to ensure that the Caribbean remains a safe, secure and viable partner, benefiting its neighbors and major trading partners.

"The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) reiterates its previous position to join with the nations throughout the Caribbean in supporting the adoption of the Paris climate change agreement."