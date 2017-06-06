Aliv, Huawei sponsoring St. John’s College solar car team

Aliv and its technology partner Huawei have come together to sponsor the Caribbean's only team to participate in this year's Solar Car Challenge at the Texas Motor Speedway, and the country's newest mobile provider is calling on other corporate sponsors to assist the team in getting to the event.

The St. John's College solar car builders have worked tirelessly to bring their solar car to life and have been appealing to sponsors for donations that would help the 20-strong team move themselves and their solar car from New Providence safely to Texas.

Aliv considers the St. John's solar car project one that exudes the spirit of advancement and market

disruption" the mobile provider prides itself on.

"We treat all of our sponsorships with the same level of respect and importance, but this one is special," Chief Aliv Champion Johnny Ingle said at a press conference last week.

"This is the only school from the Caribbean participating in this prestigious project in the United States.

“I was down at the school, I have driven this car myself. Sitting around this table is the future of The Bahamas, that's why this sponsorship is personal as well as a professional sponsorship.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that we deliver the success that they need. It would be a travesty if this group does not get to this competition, because they have fought tooth and nail over the last seven months to bring a dream into a concept and then into a reality.”

The team, which visited with Ingle at Aliv headquarters to officially receive the sponsorship, built the solar car from parts donated to the school and scrapped from different places.

Father Shazz Turnquest, who heads the project and instructs the students, said the project began with just one piece of steel and a concept.

Now the school and its team needs more sponsorship in order to get its team to the competition next month.

The team has an account on gofundme.com.







