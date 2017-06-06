D’Aguilar focuses on revitalization of Downtown Nassau

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar has vowed to continue with the revitalization of Downtown Nassau, after the almost ten-year-old plan went stale through two successive governments.

During last week's budget debate, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest told D'Aguilar he has a lot of work ahead of him to improve the country's tourism product, which, according to statistics, has remained stagnant for 20 years and has suffered a growth rate considerably less than this country's Caribbean neighbors.

Speaking to Guardian Business recently, D'Aguilar said one of his major areas of focus during his time as minister of tourism will be to see Bay Street transformed into a tourism mecca that will also accommodate the movement of Bahamians into the city as residents.

A plan to revitalize the city of Nassau was hatched almost ten years ago and a body called the Downtown Nassau Partnership (DNP) was established to move the plan forward.

While some of the plan was enacted, such as moving all container port activities from Downtown Nassau to a new port at Arawak Cay, many of the other plans have never come to fruition.

D'Aguilar hopes to bring those plans back to life and determine what parts can work in the near-term.

Turnquest announced in the House of Assembly that his government is extending the City of Nassau Revitalization Act for another year to June 30, 2018.

Cruise lines have continually asked for improvements to Nassau for their passengers. Turnquest is hoping his government can improve the product for the country.

"Activity in the important tourism industry improved only modestly in 2016," said Turnquest.

"While overall arrivals increased by 2.5 percent to 6.3 million, the significant high-value stopover segment of the market barely improved, with air arrivals up by only 0.1 percent to 1.4 million.

"Of course, the latter is the segment that is of particular significance for economic activity and employment in our country. However, the data unfortunately shows that the level of stay-over visitors has essentially remained stagnant over the past twenty years, at or around the level recorded last year.

"Such lackluster performance is quite simply unacceptable and pales in comparison to the significant gains recorded in other major tourist destinations in the region."