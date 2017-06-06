Sands: More info needed on $30 million sidewalk construction allocation

Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) President Leonard Sands asserted the need for verification regarding the revelation that $30 million was spent by the former government on sidewalk construction.

Last week, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed that the Ministry of Works overran its budget allocation by $75 million. The sidewalk construction project was under the purview of that ministry.

Sands told Guardian Business that the $30 million would represent a significant amount of activity among small contractors.

“We are not too certain, without verifying the information of course, that level of activity was sustained,” he said.

“We would like to see more information to verify that sum of money was actually spent on sidewalks and we can certainly quantify that, once you could backtrack the dollars spent and the quantity of sidewalks laid.

“The only question that we would have is that were all the persons paid to do the sidewalks and was the value of the work relating to the sum of money now being mentioned quantified.”

In addition, Sands said the construction sector is not performing as well as it could.

His comments were in response to Turnquest, who said last week that “all is not well in the construction industry”.

"The caveat to this is that there is some activity and some work has sustained our sector in the outer islands," said Sands.

"There is some activity in the southern and central Bahamas that was impacted from the hurricane.

"Some resort developments have been doing some aggressive rebuilding.

"We need more construction in New Providence and in Freeport, because that is where the burden share of the population is who are contractors."

He also pointed out that the amount of work needed to repair government buildings and ministries could be a major source of work for local contractors.

During the 2017/2018 budget communication, the finance minister noted that the domestic construction sector remained soft last year but received a temporary boost in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

"Otherwise, the softness of the construction sector as a whole was reflected in total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs, which declined by almost seven percent, following a gain of 24 percent in 2015," said Turnquest.

"As for the two main components of the sector, the residential element contracted by three percent last year, while the commercial segment decreased sharply by 51 percent, and this on the heels of a 35 percent downturn in 2015."