GBPA/Itel-BPO partnership strengthening Freeport’s ICT sector

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The call center industry on Grand Bahama continues to make significant strides as a new sector for growth in the island’s economy. This, however, has not come without a strategic and concerted effort by key stakeholders, Itel-BPO Solutions (Island Outsourcers) and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

The duo paired up for the ICMI Contact Center Expo, recently held at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. This event marked the second year in which Itel-BPO and GBPA have collaborated to promote Grand Bahama Island as a premier destination for business process outsourcing operations within the region.

“The ICMI trade show is a boutique call center industry event, which hosts elite customer care executives and CEOs, gathering annually for collaborative exchange on transformational solutions to enhance the customer service experience,” stated Derek Newbold, the GBPA’s senior manager of business development and Invest Grand Bahama.

"Since establishing Grand Bahama’s first official contact center three years ago, GBPA has strategically marketed the island’s value proposition for nearshore operations, by virtue of our exceptional infrastructure, proximity and cultural affinity to the U.S. market. We have been deliberate in our approach to promoting Freeport as the free trade zone of The Bahamas, and more specifically, the opportunities it offers for companies within the ICT industry.” Newbold continued.

The three-day contact center event in Orlando catered to hundreds of executives, vice presidents and directors representing various industries including telecommunications, technology, retail and manufacturing, health, banking and finance. The event serves to improve the delivery of services, highlighting innovations and fostering global best practices for the industry.

Sebastian Tickle, vice president of business development at Itel-BPO Solutions, said, “The region’s contact center industry is roughly 20 years old, generating in excess of a billion dollars annually. More importantly, the industry continues to expand tremendously in numerous international markets.

“In April of this year, we expanded our operational capacity at Itel-BPO Solutions, with new offices at the Sir Albert Miller Building, and can now accommodate even greater business volumes.”

Ian Rolle, president of GBPA, noted that Freeport can become a leader in the ICT sector.

“GBPA will continue to embrace the information and communications technology sector as a high growth industry for Grand Bahama. We have the infrastructure… we have the location, and, by way of our partnership with Itel-BPO and high schools across Grand Bahama, we are investing in the ongoing development of human capital to create a self-replenishing skills pool to sustain this new industry,” Rolle said.