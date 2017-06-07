Central Bank: Non-performing loans up nearly $12 mil. in April

Non-performing loans (NPLs) increased by nearly $12 million for the month of April, according to The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB).

In its monthly economic report released this month, the regulator said banks’ credit quality indicators declined in April.

Commercial arrears showed the “most significant” increase, representing a 5.7 percent rise.

In addition, consumer and mortgage delinquencies also experienced an increase during the period in review.

As a result of arrears increasing for April, banks also increased total provisions for loan losses by $2 million to $480.4 million.

“Banks also wrote off a total of $8 million in bad debts and recovered $3.3 million of overdue loans,” the report states.

Private sector loan arrears expanded by $19.9 million and the ratio of arrears to total loans rose to 17.0 percent, the regulator notes.

“This development was underpinned by gains in NPLs, by $11.8 million (1.7 percent) to $728.4 million, and in short-term delinquencies (31 to 90 days), by $8.1 million (three percent) to $276.0 million,” the report states.

“As a result, the ratio of non-accruals to total private sector loans rose by 20 basis points to 12.3 percent and the corresponding short-term indicator increased by 14 basis points to 4.7 percent of total loans.”

The report provides an analysis by loan type.

“The most significant increase occurred for commercial delinquencies, which advanced by $12.3 million (5.7 percent) to $229.7 million,” said CBOB.

“Similarly, consumer loan arrears rose by $5.5 million (2.1 percent) to $264.7 million, almost all due to the $5.6 million (3.3 percent) increase in the NPL category, given the mild $0.02 million softening in the 31 to 90 day segment.

“In addition, mortgage delinquencies firmed by $2.1 million to $510.1 million, reflecting increases in both long-term and short-term arrears of $1.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively.”