IPSI market ready, but still awaiting URCA response

IP Solutions International, Ltd. (IPSI) continues to wait on a response from the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) after having effectively completed its interconnection with Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).

Information obtained by Guardian Business revealed that, although IPSI continues to work out some minor technical glitches in its system, it has expressed to URCA that it is ready to begin offering wholesale carrier services and local direct inward dialing to residential and enterprise customers.

Guardian Business understands that URCA was expected to reach out to IPSI on its requests after the phone provider had not heard from the regulator for what it considers an inordinate amount of time. IPSI received no correspondence from URCA up to press time yesterday, this paper understands.

IPSI reportedly produced for URCA its network diagram and pricing schedules, and submitted a formal request to “rejoin the fixed number portability (FNP) working group and platform”.

Sources close to the situation told Guardian Business recently that consultants are waiting for URCA’s go-ahead to move forward with IPSI’s local number portability (LNP). And this paper understands that since IPSI’s successful interconnection with BTC, it has been waiting for weeks on confirmation from URCA to move ahead with bringing its products to market.

CEO of URCA Stephen Bereaux told Guardian Business that while IPSI has a license to provide certain services, the regulator is still working on “fixed number portability”. Bereaux said these things can be “complicated”.

However, it was suggested by individuals close to the situation, who were not authorized to speak on record, that IPSI’s situation is not complicated at all, just held up by bureaucracy on the part of the regulator.

It is understood that the URCA agreement states that, after passing the interconnectivity process successfully, then the process for fixed number portability can begin. But after successfully passing the interconnection process and sending a copy of the test details of the completion of the interconnection to URCA, IPSI has yet to hear from the regulator.

When asked what the hold up was for IPSI, Bereaux suggested this paper speak to IPSI, which responded that it is waiting on URCA.