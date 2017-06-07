Moody’s projects ‘significantly worse’ fiscal outlook

International credit ratings agency Moody’s had accounted for the “slippage” Hurricane Matthew caused the Bahamian government in its last assessment, but the ratings giant was still taken aback by the new government’s discovery of fiscal bedlam.

Days after the Free National Movement (FNM) government revealed it would have to borrow $722 million to finance its commitments for the present and upcoming fiscal years, Moody’s is now projecting a "significantly worse" fiscal outlook for the country.

“This indicates that The Bahamas’ fiscal position is much weaker than we had previously expected, even after accounting for the slippage caused by Hurricane Matthew,” said Moody’s.

Under the former Christie administration, Hurricane Matthew became an overplayed reason for the then government’s fiscal setbacks.

Moody’s cautioned a rough start ahead for the new government’s road to fiscal reform.

The FNM pledged to execute a plethora of value-added tax (VAT) repeals and concessions on some food items, electricity, water, health coverage and insurance.

In addition, the government plans to curb spending and boost revenue

measures in an effort to stabilize the deficit, which is expected to land at $500 million by the end of June.

Moody’s, however, said the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts points to a “more negative starting off point” and that the government’s targets for deficit reductions are “somewhat optimistic”.

“The FNM government has stated that over the coming months it will perform a review of revenues and expenditures to identify opportunities for greater fiscal consolidation than what the budget presented,” said Moody’s.

“Authorities also will seek to introduce fiscal responsibility legislation, strengthen procurement processes and increase overall fiscal transparency.

“Although fiscal consolidation efforts, including boosting revenues through higher tax compliance and measures to rein in expenditures, have the potential to stabilize the debt trend, the budget communication clearly points to a more negative starting off point.

“Additionally, there remain downside risks owing to a still weak, albeit recovering, economy and The Bahamas’ susceptibility to climate-related events such as hurricanes, that imply a fiscal cost in the absence of buffers.”

While fiscal reform tops the FNM’s agenda, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest is so far unable to say how much revenue the government would forgo if it were to fulfill its promises on tax reductions and reforms.

Speaking to reporters last week, Turnquest said, “We don’t expect to lose any VAT revenue because we haven’t really amended the VAT tariff at all at this point.

“In the next couple of months, we hope to do a more thorough analysis of the total revenue stream, see where the wastage is, and get the compliance level up, naturally.

“Then, we would be able to start initiating the incentives that we promised to give to the Bahamian people.

“The first job is to make sure we do no harm, and unfortunately between the budget and the election date, there is no time to go through the in-depth analysis that needs to be done.”