Date:
Even more options for BTC business customers

Published: Jun 08, 2017

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) continues to be a trailblazer in the communications market, providing a suite of landline, mobile, broadband and television services. The company has introduced even more options for business customers.

The BTC business team introduced its new starter mobile plan last month. A week ago at its monthly mixer for customers, BTC introduced two additional plans. These plans offer more data, more calls to the United States, UK and Canada and roaming.

Vice President for Business Carlyle Roberts said, “We value the importance of being accessible to our customers, especially in a relaxed atmosphere. We want to foster meaningful partnerships with our small business community, rather than a supplier-consumer relationship. We’ve created plans around our customer profiles. We offer these as individual plans which businesses can use for their individual subscribers.”

On the last Friday of each month, BTC business hosts “Fantastic Fridays” at The British Colonial Hilton. The event gives current and prospective business customers the opportunity to become more familiar with BTC’s products and services, while networking with other business professionals in a relaxed environment.

 

