Stellar CEO: PAHO report proves Wells signed LOI for right reasons

Stellar Energy Chief Operating Officer J.P. Michielsen told reporters yesterday that a recent Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) report on the New Providence Landfill proves that Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, during his stint as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works & Urban Development under the previous Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government, signed the infamous letter of intent with Stellar “for the right reasons”.

Speaking during a meeting at Stellar’s offices, Michielsen said his company is still prepared to take over the dump, remediate it and turn it into a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant that can supplement the country’s energy supply.

PAHO concluded that while the March 5 fire at the landfill, which burned for nearly one month, was an “acute health risk”, the landfill itself is an “urgent public health hazard” and presents a “chronic health risk” for workers at the site and surrounding communities.

“Considering that the landfill-related exposure to hazardous substances could result in adverse health effects, both in-site (occupational level) and out-site (environmental level in the communities located in the vicinity), the authors of this report consider that the landfill is an urgent public health hazard,” the report reads.

“Therefore, interventions to stop people from being exposed are needed in a short term.”

Michielsen said he was disappointed that it took PAHO to open the conversation about the dangers of the dump, but is “happy to see that it’s finally getting some traction”.

According to Michielsen, Stellar is and has always been in contact with the government over the state of the dump and its intentions to remediate it and use it to generate power for New Providence. In fact, he said, he sent his proposals to now Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis even before he became prime minister.

He said Stellar’s first-phase plan of remediation at the dump would cost $7 million to $8 million. And he added that the build out of the WTE facility would be another $450 million, which “would not cost the treasury a dime”.

Stellar has taken on similar projects in other countries across the world, and Michielsen said it is ready with all the necessary financing to carry out the job immediately if the contract is awarded tomorrow.

“We have the local talent here in the country,” he said. “We have more than enough local talent in this country to get this done.”

Stellar told Guardian Business recently that its South Africa operations will see the rollout of multiple small scale biomass WTE plants that will enable remote townships to have electricity. According to the release, Stellar, with its international partners, will also provide “centers of excellence” for each of these installations, enabling local labor to be trained to world class certification in health, safety and operations, ensuring a plant can be operated at a local level for its lifetime.