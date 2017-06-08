Govt inherited over $150M in collateral calls, reveals finance minister

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday revealed that the new government inherited collateral calls in excess of $150 million and is now faced with the obligation to pay a minimum of $70 million by the first week of July.

The call amount, which was borrowed under the former Christie administration, creates a catch-22 for the Free National Movement (FNM) administration.

During the budget debate, Turnquest explained that, in the event of a further credit rating downgrade, the value of the collateral calls would increase.

There is an option of exiting the transactions, but it would come at a price.

Therefore, Turnquest said he was advised that the move to exit was “not recommended” and would represent expenditure of over $120 million.

Currently the call amount does not represent expenditure but represents a use of cash, which has to be funded by revenues, according to Turnquest.

The finance minister pointed out that the Ministry of Finance was only partially successful in

negotiating temporary waivers, but the obligation remains.

“The government is now required to provide a minimum of $70 million by the first week of July to meet this collateral call,” said Turnquest.

“In the event of any further negative ratings action this amount would increase, and given the long tenor of these transactions, exiting at this time would represent expenditure of over $120 million and, I am advised, is not recommended.”

Last year in December, the country’s credit rating was downgraded to sub-investment grade by leading credit agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P).

The downgrade, along with an increase in recurrent expenditure that followed, left The Bahamas’ fiscal state at risk.

The FNM government has to borrow $722 million to finance its commitments for the present and upcoming fiscal years.

Of the $722 million, $400 million is needed for immediate funding for the current fiscal year.

“The $400 million figure is directly attributed to the non-investment rating of the government and an acceleration of expenditure in the last four months prior to the general election,” said Turnquest.

“Upon the downgrade by S&P the government was immediately faced with collateral calls or postings with respect to the derivatives transactions previously entered into by the government.”