Turnquest: Hard to say if Moody’s would further downgrade

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said it is “hard to say” whether or not international credit ratings agency Moody’s would downgrade The Bahamas’ sovereign credit rating following its recent projection that the fiscal outlook for the country is “significantly worse”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the budget communication, Turnquest said the government is committed to economic growth, expanding the economy and containing expenditures.

In December, The Bahamas’ credit rating was downgraded to ‘junk status’ by leading credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

When asked about being downgraded by Moody’s Turnquest said, “It is hard to say.

“We believe that the plans we are putting forth to try and stimulate growth in the economy, as well as to control expenditure, would hopefully mitigate whatever the perceived risks are.

“We are mindful because it is an unexpected turn.”

The government has allocated a budget of $323 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

“That does not mean we are going to spend that $323 million.

“We just need to be able to have the flexibility that if the need arises, to scrub these accounts to see where the excess is.

“We know they are excesses.”

However, in its economic assessment, Moody’s said the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts point to a “more negative starting off point” and that the government’s targets for deficit reductions are “somewhat optimistic”.

“The FNM government has stated that over the coming months it will perform a review of revenues and expenditures to identify opportunities for greater fiscal consolidation than what the budget presented,” said Moody’s.

“Authorities also will seek to introduce fiscal responsibility legislation, strengthen procurement processes and increase overall fiscal transparency.

“Although fiscal consolidation efforts, including boosting revenues through higher tax compliance and measures to rein in expenditures, have the potential to stabilize the debt trend, the budget communication clearly points to a more negative starting off point.

“Additionally, there remain downside risks owing to a still weak, albeit recovering, economy and The Bahamas’ susceptibility to climate-related events such as hurricanes, that imply a fiscal cost in the absence of buffers.”

In total, the Free National Movement (FNM) government would have to borrow $722 million to finance its commitments for the present and upcoming fiscal years.

Moody’s is now projecting a "significantly worse" fiscal outlook for the country.