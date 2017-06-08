FNM govt pledges percentage of VAT money to national debt

The Free National Movement (FNM) government pledged yesterday to allot a certain percentage of the revenue from value-added tax (VAT) to pay down the country’s national debt. This was what VAT was originally imposed for, but it never happened, despite the government’s collection of $1.1 billion.

In fact, yesterday, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest accused the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government of using VAT revenue to finance projects that, in some cases, have done nothing more than create more debt.

While Turnquest did not mention those specific projects, he mentioned that the former government spent $20 million on one foreign consultant, for one project.

The finance minister told reporters following his address in the House of Assembly, that the Ministry of Finance will have to see what percentage of VAT revenue can be allocated for government debt; given the severity of the country’s debt, that percentage might not be able to be determined and alloted until the next budgetary period.

Turnquest said the last government has driven The Bahamas’ fiscal position to the point of collapse, especially by not decreasing the country’s debt, despite the collection of VAT.

“I would submit that Bahamians did accept the VAT, perhaps grudgingly, but with the full expectation that its proceeds would be utilized to reduce the debt load that so burdens and hamstrings the government,” he said.

“But this current FNM administration will follow through on that commitment in the next fiscal year by allocating a percentage of the VAT revenue directed to the reduction of debt.

“Indeed, the data in respect of government’s recurrent expenditure and revenue during the five years of their mandate reveal that they willingly chose, to a significant extent, to use the increase in recurrent revenue to boost recurrent spending.”

Turnquest said the former government increased the annual level of recurrent revenue from $1.43 billion in the 2011/2012 budget year to $1.96 billion in “the current fiscal year”. However, he said, government also increased recurrent expenditure from $1.632 billion in the 2011/2012 budget year to $2.458 billion in 2016/2017 – an increase of $826 million.

“Now, admittedly, some $245 million of this higher spending level was due to higher debt redemption requirements,” said Turnquest.

“And interest payments are higher this year than 2011/2012 by $107 million. This suggests that over the course of its mandate, the previous government increased the level of operating spending, excluding interest and debt repayment by $474 million.”

Turnquest’s numbers reveal that 89 percent of the revenue increase the previous government oversaw, was “swallowed up” by increases in spending.