Sandals Emerald Bay lauds team members and community stalwarts

Last month Sandals Emerald Bay held its seventh annual Prestige Awards under the theme “#brandnewu” honoring team members and members of the Exuma community for their exceptional efforts in the hospitality industry. The gala event resembled the Emmy Awards with red carpet, live video streaming, a green room for interviews and a transformed Warren Cohen Conference Center with upscale decor to match the occasion.

Jeremy Mutton, Sandals Emerald Bay’s general manager, in addressing the audience on the issue of striving for success, shared a quote from Irving Berlin that, “The toughest thing about success is that you’ve got to keep on being a success.” Mutton recognized the nominees for their gallant effort over the past year and empathically stated, “I am privileged to work with team members with such a passion for their work; that put their heart, mind and soul into even the smallest acts.”

The atmosphere of the Warren Cohen Conference Center was full of excitement as the resort’s top performing team members were acknowledged with loud cheers emanating from the audience. This year’s top awards were awarded to Diamond Team Member of the Year Nekeisha Rolle Harris of the Club Sandals Department; Platinum Team Member of the Year (runner up) Aneasha Rolle of Island Routes; MVP of the Year (Manager of the Year) Dwayne Walker, food and beverage director; The A-Team (Department of the Year) Club Sandals; and All-Rounder of the Year (Supervisor of the Year) Rashad Ferguson, external assets. The awardees walked away with numerous electronic devices, cash awards and paid vacation stays to various Sandals and Beaches Resorts, inclusive of airfare.

The Diamond Team Member of the Year will later this year join her colleagues from across the Sandals Group and vie for the resort company’s top Ultimate Team Member Award, which comes with upgraded prizes to include private jet transfers to a Sandals/Beaches destination of the winner’s choice.

A segment of the evening was dedicated to the resort’s six Sandals Foundation Community Awards, where persons from various sectors of the community were honored. The recipients included Clifford O’Brian Strachan, chief councilor for Island Administrator Award; Allen J.J. Dames, local bonefish guide, Ministry of Tourism Award; Corporal 2186 Don Higgs for The Royal Bahamas Police Force Award; the Ministry of Education Award was presented to Jabina Curry, teacher at the L.N. Coakley High School; the Ministry of Health Award was presented to Senior Nursing Officer Judith Russell; and the Farmers Hill & Old Place Award was presented to Westralyn Ferguson.

The evening ended as it began — in great style with a lively after party and delectable delights.