Carey: Bahamas needs U.S. to ‘pull its weight’ on climate change

Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Eric Carey has warned that countries most vulnerable to the adverse impact of continued sea level rise, such as The Bahamas, could be “worse off” if the U.S. does not “pull its weight” in terms of efforts towards mitigating climate change.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, which is intended to limit the effects of global warming.

However, many U.S. states, cities and businesses have decided to go ahead with the country’s commitments to the agreement despite Trump’s decision to exit.

Speaking to Guardian Business, Carey said the United States’ move to exit is “significant by any standard”.

“It is a major country, it has major influence in any number of international arenas, and the climate change arena is no exception,” he said.

“The U.S. is one of the countries that the world feels needs to be on board with the threats to climate change, whether you are talking about emissions control or anything else.

“Having a country like the U.S. on board and committed to trying to control and limit emissions is really important.

“If the U.S. does not play its part and does not, as one of the potential key polluters on the planet, pull its weight, then it means countries that are facing the impact of climate change, and especially sea level rise, are indeed worse off because of it.”

Carey pointed out that The Bahamas is one of the most vulnerable countries to sea level rise.

More than 80 percent of The Bahamas' population live in low elevation coastal zones (LECZs), making it one of the "most extreme" cases among Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS), according to a recent Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study.

Minister of Environment and Housing Romi Ferreira told Guardian Business that the move towards green energy will not be stopped by the U.S. exiting the climate change agreement.

“You can’t stop the green revolution,” he said.

“The world is moving away from fossil fuels and there is nothing you can do about it.

“If they (U.S.) pulled out, it is not going to stop the movement towards green energy.

“I believe the funding would come from other nations.

“Other nations will rise to the occasion.

“It is up to us that we maintain our fair share of the pie.”