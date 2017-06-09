Sands clarifies Baha Mar occupancy issue

Baha Mar Senior Vice President for Administration and External Affairs Robert “Sandy” Sands told Guardian Business yesterday that the mega-resort’s 25 percent occupancy level mentioned by Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar represents a percentage of the total room complement of the newly opened Grand Hyatt, which holds 1,800 rooms. Therefore, at the printing of the recent story about the 25 percent occupancy level, almost 450 rooms were occupied at Baha Mar.

Sands said all of the casino tower’s 1,800 rooms are now available for booking.

Outgoing Chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Gowon Bowe suggested that the Baha Mar occupancy levels revealed by D’Aguilar could represent a number in line with the resort’s planned, phased opening, especially with the typically slow soft summer months upon the hospitality industry.

Bowe suggested that Baha Mar needs the benefit of the doubt when considering whether 25 percent was a bad number for the newly-opened resort, or simply a transitional figure for a resort under flux, and still almost one year from completion. Bowe asked whether 25 percent would represent just Grand Hyatt or the total room inventory of the resort complex.

President of Baha Mar Graeme Davis said recently that reservations have exceeded management’s expectations for travel this summer.

"Phase one opening of Baha Mar launched with tremendous excitement. Live reservations have exceeded our expectations and the overall demand is extremely strong for summer travel.” said Davis.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests and international visitors to The Bahamas to experience Baha Mar and all of the guest offerings and amenities.”

The resort has been getting fairly strong, positive reviews on resort rating website TripAdvisor, where it has a 77 percent favorability rating.

Some of the negatives associated with the resort thus far are it not being child friendly and guests not getting value for money at the dining options.

“The food at Styx and lunch at the out island bar was delicious but very pricey,” TripAdvisor user Kerrid said. “A Cesar salad for $16 and a cheeseburger for $19 was obscene.”

However, Kerrid said the resort is “beautiful”, with a staff that is “extremely friendly and very accommodating”. She gave the resort a three out of five rating on the website.