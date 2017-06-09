Baha Mar international marketing campaign at year-end

Baha Mar’s much-awaited international marketing campaign will begin in earnest near the end of the year, the resort’s Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs Robert “Sandy” Sands told Guardian Business yesterday.

Sands said the mega-resort is eyeing a fourth-quarter rollout of its marketing machinery in the international arena. The resort got a huge introduction during the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards more than two years ago.

The Bahamas is waiting to see how the new owners of Baha Mar – Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) – will market one of the most important recent developments on the island.

It has been suggested that Baha Mar is delaying the rollout of its marketing campaign until it receives a tranche of money from government agreed to in accordance with CTFE’s heads of agreement. The former government agreed to a $10 million contribution “subject to substantial progress toward completion of the project”, notwithstanding the $16 million contribution it had made for “cooperative marketing” on a match funding basis with the former owners.

The heads of agreement with CTFE notes that the government and project company will agree on the method and timeframe for the expenditure of the $10 million.

As per the agreement, the former government committed up to $5 million toward the costs and expenses of marketing by September 30, 2017 and a further $5 million on a date to be mutually agreed.

Under the header, ‘marketing contributions’, the agreement notes the government will contribute $4 million per year, for eight years, commencing on the opening of the casino.

Baha Mar had a phase one soft opening on April 21.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest decried the amount of money former governments have given to large resorts for marketing. The government’s recent budget outlines a $9 million budget allocation for Baha Mar for 2017/2018, which is assumed is the money for the resort’s substantive marketing.

“We are still assessing the commitment to Baha Mar, as well as the commitment to some of these other properties and other tourism stakeholders,” Turnquest said.

“As I mentioned, it is amazing the level of dollars that we are actually paying to assist in the marketing of these properties.”

By the time Baha Mar rolls out its fourth-quarter marketing campaign, the SLS resort should be complete while the Rosewood tower would be just months from its completion. The resort is expected to have a grand opening when all the towers are fully opened in the first quarter of 2018.