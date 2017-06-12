D’Aguilar defends FNM government on budget

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar yesterday defended the government's decision to present the budget of the former government, saying the country's 2017/2018 budget was largely prepared by the civil service and the Ministry of Finance.

He said, however, that the new Free National Movement (FNM) government injected some of its policy where it could.

D'Aguilar explained that after the general election victory and swearing-in of ministers, there was only about 13 days left before government was mandated to present the country's budget for the coming year.

Despite this, Bahamians have already begun to rail against the latest budget, which requires the government to borrow $722 million to cover both the inherited commitments of the previous government and the forward-looking plans of the new government.

“We get plonked in place and they say ‘Here's your budget’,” said D'Aguilar.

"We might have tweaked one or two things, but it was really them."

D'Aguilar said the change in business license fees was the fulfillment of a pledge to Atlantis.

"Unfortunately, where we have our general election and the mandated date to present the budget, we would need three or four months... any sensible government needs three or four months (to put a budget together)."

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said though the FNM government has presented the budget, it is still uncovering commitments made by the former Progressive Liberal Party government.

But while the new government has been criticized for exacting the former government's budget, the FNM government has pledged not to burden the taxpayers with costs the country cannot afford.

D'Aguilar echoed that the "position of the government is that things they find should not be funded will not be a burden on the state".

D'Aguilar said many Cabinet ministers are still learning the ins and outs of their ministries. Turnquest admitted that the FNM government's first year will likely be one of correcting the country's fiscal position, which is worse than was initially thought.