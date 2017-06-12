URCA defends its use of ads promoting mobile number portability

CEO of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) Stephen Bereaux sought to dispel concerns that the telecoms regulator is stepping out of its role to promote mobile number portability (MNP) for purposes other than public education.

Shortly after the launch of MNP on April 25, URCA set up several billboards across New Providence in an effort to let consumers know that the service would be available and how it works.

MNP allows consumers to use the mobile service provider of their choice without having to change their numbers. Mobile provider options are the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and BeAliv Ltd.

But some eyebrows were raised about whether or not URCA's billboards were encouraging consumers to switch their numbers.

A move like this, if true, could derail healthy competition.

However, Bereaux shot down the idea of URCA being involved in such activities, adding that regulator involvement for the purposes of education is "very normal", both internationally and regionally.

"We have a public education responsibility," said Bereaux.

"The URCA ads are not encouraging anybody to port their numbers.

"All they are doing is telling you how to do it, if you decide to do it.

"The benefit is there and how you go about it."

The URCA executive pointed out the need to ensure there is a consistent consumer education approach.

"Our ads are meant to provide the information you need in an easy, accessible way for people to actually read.

"The important thing is that they focus on how to port your number.

'They don't encourage you to port your number.

"They don't say one operator is better than the other."

Bereaux concluded that consumers would not learn about MNP from either BTC or Aliv.

"Both of them are going to tell you what they want you to hear about number portability," he said.