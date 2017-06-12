Port of Nassau in an ‘embarrassing state’, says tourism minister

The Port of Nassau is in an "embarrassing state", Tourism Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar told Guardian Business yesterday, stating that the busiest cruise port in the region is in need of private management in order to meet its true potential.

Nassau's cruise port has not undergone substantial improvements in almost 10 years, despite the government's move to renovate Festival Place, the cruise port's welcome center.

Cruise lines have complained for years to successive governments about the state of the island's port, but planned changes and improvements have not come to fruition.

"The Port of Nassau is in an embarrassing state, and it's going to need a comprehensive plan to manage it," D'Aguilar said.

The minister said he and Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell have already toured the port facilities and are piecing together a plan to improve the region's number one cruise destination.

"We recognize that it's not ideal and that some urgent corrections are necessary," he said.

D'Aguilar insisted that a professional port operator is needed to meet the increasingly stringent expectations of cruise lines and their guests. He is also an advocate for the revitalization of downtown Nassau, a plan that was substantively laid out almost 10 years ago, but which never moved ahead with the fervor the government of the day had hoped.

The former government had attempted to renovate the port's welcome center, but D'Aguilar said due to poor funding and budgetary concerns, it is still not complete. "We're pecking away at it too slowly," he said.

He added that both the Ministry of Tourism and the Port Department have their concerns about the dock and are beholden to the Ministry of Works to make the changes. He said that dynamic has not been working and cannot continue.

"The condition of that building (Festival Place) and the whole experience is unacceptable," said D'Aguilar. "The government is committed to correcting that problem. We know it and we're going to fix it."