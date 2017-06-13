Bowe: Controlling spending important to achieve fiscal reform

Amid the Free National Movement government's (FNM) pledge to allot a certain percentage of revenue from value-added tax (VAT) to pay down the country's national debt, Gowon Bowe, chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), said VAT could only be used to pay back the debt if spending levels remain unchanged.

The likelihood of spending reform would depend on the government's ability to cut back on a number of expenditures which are not necessary, according to Bowe.

While stabilizing spending levels is an imperative move toward fiscal reform, Bowe told Guardian Business that governments tend to see new revenue as an opportunity to spend more.

He pointed out that the current administration's projected recurrent expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year is actually higher than what the former Christie administration left it at for this fiscal year.

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said in the budget communication that recurrent expenditure next year is expected to land at $2.676 billion, which represents an increase of $218 million over the $2.458 million outturn for 2016/17.

Bowe urged the new government to decipher what items in the budget are necessary and where cutbacks can be made.

"When we run deficits at the same time we are paying back debt repayments, then all we are doing is taking from one pocket and putting it in the next," said Bowe.

"We are not reducing the debt.

"The VAT only can be used to pay back the debt if we kept our spending at the old levels and by keeping our spending at the old levels, we would have excess cash that we haven't budgeted and then we can take that excess cash and put it on to the debt.

"Every time they (governments) see new revenue coming in, they see an opportunity to do new social things and new expenditure."

The Christie administration originally imposed a portion of VAT to go towards lowering the national debt.

But despite the collection of $1.14 billion in VAT receipts, an estimated $2.2 billion was added to the debt up to this current fiscal year.

The Christie government faced tremendous scrutiny over the accountability and use of the 7.5 percent tax.

This new government has to borrow $722 million to finance obligations for the upcoming and present fiscal years.

Finance Minister Turnquest explained that $323 million of the borrowed amount provides the government flexibility in the event that excesses arise.







