Bahamians leading the way at Atlantis

Atlantis, Paradise Island is pleased to announce that for the first time in the mega-resort’s history, Bahamians are at the helm of all hotel operations. This announcement is in line with the vision of President & Managing Director Howard Karawan of “Bahamianizing” the world-famous property.

“Recognizing that our guests want and expect more of an authentic Bahamian experience when they come to stay with us, we’ve decided to move into a new era of Atlantis and, as we’ve always believed, our amazing Bahamian associates are at the heart of our success. We are proud to say that hotel operations are in good hands and being run by two extremely talented Bahamians,” said Karawan, adding, “While our mission is to further the futures of all Bahamians, make no mistake, Russell Miller and Stuart Bowe are in these positions because they are truly the best there is and have earned these leadership positions. I hold them both up as two of the finest hoteliers in the industry, anywhere.”

Senior Vice President and General Manager Stuart Bowe, charged with heading the Beach, Coral and Royal Towers, has capably done so since his appointment in 2015. Russell Miller, a name well known in the hospitality industry locally and abroad, was recently named senior vice president and general manager with responsibility for the Cove and Reef properties. Both Bowe and Miller are veteran hoteliers and bring an enviable level of expertise to Atlantis.

“Two years in and I am still thrilled to have been given this opportunity to oversee the operations of Atlantis’ Beach, Coral and Royal Towers,” stated Bowe, who was recently named hotelier of the year by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association. “As we move into a new era at Atlantis, I look forward to taking my charge to an even higher level of success and exposure.”

Bowe is also the longest serving president of the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, having turned over the reigns in 2016 after six consecutive years of stable leadership.

For Miller, the opportunity brings the thrill of new challenges in a familiar setting. “It certainly feels like coming back home as I am no stranger to the property. It’s a joy to see the many familiar faces and to reconnect. I look forward to assisting with the growth and development of the team members as we work to enhance the delivery of service and product. I will be giving particular focus on the relaunch of The Cove and the new features to come for the resort.”

Miller is the 2012 recipient of the esteemed Trumpet Award from the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD). He most recently served as general manager of the Ritz-Carlton resort in New Orleans.