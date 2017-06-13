Bahamian speaks at Haiti Tech Summit

Bahamian Kristie Powell, who is a senior technical solutions consultant at Google, told Guardian Business yesterday that she wants to see The Bahamas more abuzz about technology and Bahamians more engaged in it, outside of just the tech Bahamians receive and experience from its two mobile providers.

Powell recently spoke at the first annual Haiti Tech Summit, where she presented for Google at the “Google Digital Marketing Workshop”, addressing more than 450 attendees. In attendance at the summit was venture capitalist Ben Horowitz, who delivered a keynote address expressing the importance of culture in communities and companies. The summit was held at Royal Decameron Indigo Beach Resort & Spa in Haiti.

At the tech giant she is responsible for providing technical solutions to Google’s top partners in the online advertising arena. Powell's career began at Goldman Sachs, where she was an analyst in the technology division. In addition to her job at Google, she serves as chairman of the board of directors for Ionic 6, Inc., a technology, educational nonprofit based in New York, and serves on the board of trustees for the Jersey City Free Public Library. She has also served as a keynote speaker at the United Nations, and has been a contributor at the Eleuthera Business Outlook, where she spoke on the future of technology.

Powell wants to see The Bahamas increase its understanding of technology outside of Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) and Aliv.

"BTC and Aliv are what we in The Bahamas consider the epitome of technology, but there is so much more," she said. She commended Aliv for its investment in St. John's College's electric car project, adding she is impressed that the company is paying attention to different types of technological endeavours outside of its industry. Powell wants The Bahamas and the Caribbean to be at the center of the race to harness the global power and benefits of technology.