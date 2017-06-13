Trump’s Cuba policy could benefit Bahamas, says D’Aguilar

The Bahamas could get a quick, short respite from the threat Cuba poses to its tourism product, as U.S. President Donald Trump sets out his Cuba policy at the end of this week.

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar, who was recently announced as the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s chairman, said The Bahamas should be concerned about the opening up of Cuba, which began under the presidency of Barack Obama.

D’Aguilar told Guardian Business recently that this country would be “silly to ignore Cuba”, after Expedia, one of the largest online booking services, announced that it would begin selling Cuba’s hotel inventory.

Cuba has seen a 13 percent increase in visitor arrivals since 2015, roughly four million people, according to Cuban Ministry of Tourism figures, and an increase in U.S. visitors of 34 percent.

Trump could decide to reverse some of the policies set out by the last administration, which made way for those arrival increases to the communist country.

An article on the Caribbean News Now website said Trump is expected to visit Miami on Friday, where he is expected to announce that "he will tighten restrictions on travel to and doing business with Cuba, fulfilling mixed but evolving campaign promises to reverse changes made by former President Barack Obama since December 2014".

"The specifics of Trump's executive action aren't yet clear, Politico reported, but they are expected to be influenced by two pro-embargo, anti-Castro, Miami Republican hardliners, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart," the article said.

Almost three weeks ago, Royal Caribbean Cruises announced an opportunity for “adventure seekers” to visit Cuba, as the cruise operator moved to open 58 four and five-night cruise itineraries from January 2018 through March 2019 on its refurbished Empress of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean announced that much of those itineraries to Cuba would offer overnight stays in the “culturally vibrant city”.

D’Aguilar warned that The Bahamas lacks the cultural vibrancy that would allow it to compete with a destination like Cuba.

He said the allure of Cuba is that it was closed off to Americans for many years, and has a preserved cultural history that is rife for exploration. Americans may have to wait a little bit longer to legally explore the Caribbean island, depending on Trump’s announcement on Friday.