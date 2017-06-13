Need to weigh pros and cons of oil drilling, says Ferreira

After stating that the country is “broke”, a Cabinet minister said yesterday that the country needs to decide whether protecting its natural resources outweighs the potential financial benefits of a possible oil discovery.

Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira appeared as a guest on Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan, where he outlined the government’s position on oil drilling.

He said “a hard look” has to be taken at the matter under the circumstances, as the country is “broke with a capital B”.

The upside to allowing a company to spud an exploratory oil well in The Bahamas is potential economic gains, but the downside involves environmental risks such as oil spills.

In a country dependent on tourism, the environmental impact of oil drilling remains a fundamental stumbling block.

Licenses have been granted to the Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) for such activities.

“I know they intent to drill soon, this is what they want to do. They want to drill that exploratory well,” said Ferreira.

“They would do all of their seismic research first.

“It is like hit or miss.

“It costs a lot of money to drill a well on top of that.

“They want to make sure to eliminate whatever can be eliminated.

“If they find oil, if it is hot, that ushers in a whole new kind of discussion.”

Ferreira could not say if there would be a referendum on the issue, however, he said that if oil is found in The Bahamas in commercially viable quantities, then a decision has to occur.

That decision would have to take into account the country’s economic needs.

“Is it something we want to pursue?,” asked Ferreira.

“Do we have a need for it against the backdrop of unemployment?

“Is it a direction that we want to grow our economy?

“Can it be co-managed with tourism?

Ferreira provided a bleak overview of the country’s fiscal state, which perhaps could benefit from oil drilling.

“Our country is broke. Every Bahamian needs to understand that the country is broke with a capital B,” he said.

“To such a point where I don’t think the average Bahamian appreciates what a serious predicament we are in.

“Perhaps if I didn’t sit where I sat, I might not appreciate it either.

“That is the situation we find ourselves in.

“We find ourselves with a couple of downgrades and a treasury that is broke and having to borrow with unemployment.”