Komolafe: Private sector remains ‘challenged’, burdened with ‘red tape’

While the new government continues to review the country’s economic state, Chairman of the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) Emmanuel Komolafe lamented that the private sector remains “challenged” and businesses are still burdened with “red tape”.

Speaking with Guardian Business prior to the budget communication, Komolafe highlighted a number of challenges that remain as it relates to The Bahamas’ fiscal health post-election season.

Komolafe said the association looks forward to working with the Minnis administration to address the myriad of economic and fiscal issues facing the country.

“We remain committed as partners with the government in nation building and creating a conducive environment for the success of The Bahamas,” he said.

But Komolafe said “all eyes” are skewed towards the administration’s plans for the economy going forward.

“The Bahamas’ fiscal health remains challenged in the aftermath of the general election just as it was prior to the election,” said Komolafe.

“The only difference is that a different team has been engaged by the people to manage the affairs of the state and steer the economy out of its current state.

“We are still a nation with a credit rating of junk bond status, double-digit unemployment - which is quite high among the youth - and a high deficit and national debt in an economy that has been plagued by zero to negative real GDP growth in recent years.”

Private sector reform

Aside from the need for public sector reform, private sector reform is equally important.

The Caribbean underperforms the rest of the small economies of the world (ROSE) in terms of sales growth, employment growth, efficiency and total factor productivity, according to a study by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Komolafe said private sector concerns remain, despite the change in government, though he admitted that there is reason for cautious optimism based on pronouncements by members of the new administration.

“The private sector is still challenged, businesses are burdened with red tape and there is an urgent need to improve the ease and cost of doing business in The Bahamas, ” he said.

“There is no doubt that the new government has its proverbial hands full with the need to address pressing issues with a sense of urgency and with much anxiety among stakeholders.

“All eyes will be on the government’s articulated plans and road map to recovery in the days and weeks ahead.”

Komolafe said initial feedback from BIA’s members based on statements made by the government following the election has been “positive with a level of optimism and caution”.

“While the turnaround may not be instantaneous, there should be a well-thought-out, comprehensive and workable path to growing the Bahamian economy and improving macroeconomic indicators,” he said.

“Sustained financial discipline and fiscal prudence in addition to appropriate deliberate policies will be required to turn our economic fortunes around.

“It has been stated repeatedly by local commentators, multilateral agencies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and international credit rating agencies that we need to tighten our belt with deliberate actions taken to curb government spending.

“Tough decisions have to be made sooner rather than later,” Komolafe pointed out.

“We cannot continue to defer these decisions and kick the can down the road for future generations to address either voluntarily or involuntarily. Additionally, we must ensure that reliance on and faith in our financial and budgetary projections, estimates and forecasts is restored. The Ministry of Finance will have to spearhead this effort and enhance the existing process going forward.”