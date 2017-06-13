Govt ‘speeding ahead’ to finalize, retool landfill RFP process

Minister of the Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said yesterday the new government is “speeding ahead” to finalize and retool the request for proposals (RFP) process for the remediation and operation of the New Providence Landfill.

While appearing as a guest on Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan, Ferreira said the government would “work out the details of the RFP”.

“It is very important that we get it right,” he said.

Ferreira explained that before the last general election, the former administration issued two RFPs, adding that moving forward, “we want to reopen that process again”.

“The situation at the landfill is that you have lots of people with lots of solutions.

“The solution comes down to this, you have people that do waste-to-energy that would be more than happy to take over the landfill and produce energy from it and sell it to the grid.

“You have people in the landfill business that would be more than happy to take over the landfill and turn it into a viable entity.

“There are many people that have combinations of the two.“

However, these solutions surround the question of energy.

Ferreira pointed out that Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) is not in a position to accept energy on its grid.

“When we look at solutions for the landfill, if you are producing large amounts of energy, the question then becomes what do you do with the energy,” he said.

He noted that any type of management plan has to take into account the entire landfill site.

“We will work out the details of the RFP, which has to take into account all of this as the participants lay out their technical plan, and of course it has to be financially viable,” he said.

“A big component of the new RFP has to take into account the social element.”

The former Christie administration committed to resolving the landfill by December 2017 as part of the heads of agreement with Baha Mar’s new owner.

Ferreira said the entities that want to participate in the dump’s remediation ought to have “sufficient time to review it”.

“It is not a straightforward situation.

“In the RFP before the election we had two groups participate.

“We are going to try and take everything into consideration.

“Timelines are important, but it is more important for us to get this right.

“We are speeding ahead, advancing towards, finalizing and retooling the RFP.”